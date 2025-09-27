Yankees Struggling Shortstop Finally Turning Around
When the New York Yankees showed up to Fenway Park in a pivotal series with the Boston Red Sox, the name slated in at shortstop was Jose Caballero. Once a rival on the field, Caballero looked like he could be taking over for the struggling Anthony Volpe.
It was soon revealed during the gauntlet of games against teams with a winning record that Volpe had received a cortisone shot to treat a labrum tear. The shot was his second shot of the season, the other coming after the All-Star Break, where he went on a heater, hitting seven home runs in 54 plate appearances.
Volpe returned as the full-time shortstop following the treatment in the series against the Minnesota Twins. Coming into the first game with the Orioles, Volpe was hitting .321/.367/.429 with a 125 wRC+ in his last 30 plate appearances. In three of his last ten games, he has had a multi-hit game, and almost had a fourth against the Orioles, were it not for Dylan Beavers acting as a vacuum whenever the Yankees put a ball in play.
Volpe barreled two balls for over 100 MPH in the second and third, and his flyout against Colin Selby would have been a home run in Cleveland. Those two scorched balls resulted in outs, and his lone hit was a 60.3 MPH single off of Yennier Cano that had an expected batting average of .140. Those hard-hit balls were somewhat rewarded.
When asked how he felt health-wise, Volpe said he was in a good place.
"It feels like you can go out and play and do what you're trying to do," Volpe said, according to Greg Joyce of the New York Post. "We're here for hours before the game, and you can pretty much test and see where you're at every day. It just feels good to feel like you progress all the way to the game instead of doing stuff that doesn't necessarily feel like it's helping."
Aaron Boone also offered a positive review of his shortstop, whom he has stood behind all year.
"I think he's playing well," Boone said. "I really think defensively, he's settled in the last month or so, or even longer now, where he's playing aggressively, he's attacking the ball. I feel like he's in a good place out there, looking like Anthony."
It wasn't that long ago that a shortstop battle was brewing between Caballero and Volpe. For now, it is Volpe's job. He has played well enough to earn everyday starts, and much like catcher Austin Wells, who was benched for Ben Rice for a time, Volpe has also found his groove after some time riding the pine.
