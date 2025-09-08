Yankees Could Make Big Shortstop Change During Playoffs
With Anthony Volpe showing no signs of a late-season turnaround, the New York Yankees may make a wholesale change at shortstop once the playoffs roll around.
While appearing on the "Pinstripe Post" podcast with Ryan Sampson, the New York Post's Joel Sherman shared his belief that the club will turn to José Caballero as its starting shortstop during the postseason, which in turn would send Volpe to the bench.
"I'm gonna make a prediction: I say José Caballero is their shortstop in the playoffs," Sherman said.
Caballero has appeared in 26 games for the Yankees since joining the team from the Tampa Bay Rays at this year's trade deadline. He's taken 53 plate appearances with the team thus far and been productive at the plate, slashing .233/.346/.419.
Furthermore, Caballero has logged two Outs Above Average (OAA) at shortstop for New York over a limited sample size.
Volpe, on other hand, is currently batting .207/.269/.396 on the year to go alongside -8 OAA, which ranks in the fourth percentile according to Baseball Savant.
The former top prospect wasn't stellar with the bat over his first two seasons in the league (.661), but he made up for it by becoming the first Yankees rookie to ever win a Gold Glove Award in 2023 while also posting 13 OAA throughout the 2024 campaign.
With his defense in a complete tailspin while his offense remains subpar, the Yankees may have no choice but to call Caballero's number and make him a fixture in their starting lineup during the postseason.
Sherman noted that an increase in playing time may expose some of Caballero's flaws, as he's recorded just a .647 OPS in 1,091 major league plate appearances throughout his career, but he's still an upgrade over Volpe in his current form.
"I know if Caballero plays more, we'll see things we don't like," Sherman said. "We've already seen him get thrown out of two games you can't get thrown out of ... but, in the short-term, when the ball is hit to him at shortstop, you're not holding your breath. Is he a great offensive player? He is not, but this version of him is so much better than Volpe."
Volpe has been a fixture in New York's lineup since debuting, but the time has potentially come for him to take a back seat in the team's quest for a second-straight AL pennant.
