Aaron Judge Approaching Multiple Yankees Records
Much has been written this season about New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge and his quest to win a third American League MVP Award.
Aside from Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who leads the majors in with 51 home runs and tops the AL with 113 RBIs, there really isn't anyone close to Judge and what he's doing this season.
The 33-year-old leads the majors with a .321 batting average and is second in the AL with 43 home runs.
He also tops MLB in on-base percentage (.443), slugging percentage (.656), OPS (1.099) and WAR (7.5). Should Judge win his first batting title, he will join some select company.
"Judge ... could become only the 10th AL player to hit 40 homers and win a batting title in history, and the third Yankee, joining Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig and Mickey Mantle," USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Sunday.
But wait, there's more.
"Judge is about to surpass Joe DiMaggio (361) for the fourth most homers in Yankee franchise history, but it will be awhile before he passes anyone else with Lou Gehrig (493), Mickey Mantle (536) and Babe Ruth (659) up next," Nightengale noted.
If Judge does hold off Raleigh this year and wins his third MVP, the Captain will take his place among some of the Yankees' all-time bests. The only other players to win three MVPs in pinstripes are Yogi Berra, Joe DiMaggio and Mickey Mantle.
Ruth. Gehring. Mantle. DiMaggio. Berra. You are talking about the best players in Yankees history, and among the best ever to step onto a diamond.
The only thing separating Judge from those Hall of Famers is a ring. FanGraphs gives the Yankees a 12.4% of winning the World Series this year. Those odds are the best in the AL and second-best in the majors, trailing only the Los Angeles Dodgers (16.3%).
The Yankees woke up Monday just two games behind the first-place Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East. New York enjoys a one-and-a-half game lead over the Boston Red Sox in the AL Wild Card standings.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!