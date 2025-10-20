Yankees Predicted to Cut Ties with Veteran Reliever
The New York Yankees have some tough decisions ahead of them this offseason, with one of the first waves of action set to take place at the non-tender deadline on November 22.
At that point in time, the Yankees must decide whether or not to hand out contracts for the 2026 season to their arbitration and pre-arbitration players.
New York has a number of players who may ultimately end up being non-tendered, meaning they'd reach free agency, and that group includes a veteran relief pitcher who has spent parts of three seasons with the club.
Yankees Beat Writer Predicts Ian Hamilton's Departure
While providing an overview of the Yankees' payroll and where it stands heading into free agency, The Athletic's Chris Kirschner stated that he believes the team will non-tender Ian Hamilton in order to save some extra money.
"Hamilton was demoted to Triple A this season after losing his command," Kirschner wrote. "It’s likely he won’t return."
Hamilton's arbitration projection by MLB Trade Rumors was set at $941,000.
Hamilton's Yankees Tenure
Hamilton arrived in New York on a minor league contract all the way back in February 2023 after electing minor free agency earlier during that offseason.
The right-hander went on to play a rather major role at the big-league level for the Yankees that season, racking up 1.6 bWAR and logging a spectacular 2.64 ERA across 39 appearances and 58 innings to go alongside a spotless 2.82 FIP as well.
Hamilton's numbers took a bit of a hit in 2024, though he still remained a useful option out of New York's bullpen for manager Aaron Boone. In 35 games and 37 2/3 frames for the club, who would go on to make the World Series for the first time since 2024, he finished the regular season with a 3.82 ERA while striking out 9.8 hitters per nine innings and putting up a 3.03 FIP.
2025 wasn't particularly kind to Hamilton, though, as Kirschner alluded to by referencing the fact that he was demoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Over 36 outings for the Yankees totaling 40 innings, he put up a 4.28 ERA to go with a 4.39 FIP and 42 strikeouts.
It remains to be seen if the Yankees do in fact cut ties with Hamilton and allow him to reach free agency, but it's clear that he's fallen out of favor after a subpar season.
