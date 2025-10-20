Yankees Whiff on Cody Bellinger and Kyle Tucker?
Will the New York Yankees re-sign outfielder Cody Bellinger or chase Kyle Tucker, the top bat on the free-agent market?
While general manager Brian Cashman isn't tipping his hand, MLB beat reporters are starting to get a sense of what the Yankees might do this offseason.
"Will they make a run at Kyle Tucker, a corner outfielder who might be the most expensive free agent position player? The guess is no, but too soon to know," NJ.com's Randy Miller reports.
Yankees Opt For Youth?
Miller's projected Opening Day lineup has Jasson Dominguez in left field, top slugging prospect Spencer Jones in center and Aaron Judge in right field.
So what happened to Bellinger?
"The guess here is that the Yankees’ top offseason priority will be re-signlng Bellinger. We’re hearing, however, that they’re not confident that they’ll be successful because the years and money could soar far above their comfort zone with Scott Boras representing the former MVP and several other big-market clubs likely to be all in on a signing," Miller notes.
That syncs up with what the New York Post's Greg Joyce is reporting. He also believes Dominguez and Jones figure prominently in the Yankees' 2026 plans.
"Jasson Domínguez is expected to get another crack at left field on a full-time basis (after losing playing time late this season to Bellinger and Trent Grisham, who is also set to become a free agent), while top prospect Spencer Jones has begun to knock on the door from Triple-A, though how soon he gets a chance to break through in The Bronx depends on what the Yankees do this winter," Joyce says.
How Much Is Too Much?
Both Bellinger and Tucker are expected to land massive, nine-figure contracts.
"(Bellinger) has made it clear he wants to play for a winner, though with this being Bellinger’s best chance for a big payday — exceeding the three-year, $80 million contract he got from the Cubs in Feb. 2024 — money also will be a factor," Joyce notes.
"There will competition, probably several big-market clubs bidding high for Tucker and Bellinger … the Mets, Phillies, Giants and Tigers, among others," Miller adds.
The Yankees acquired Bellinger in a December 2024 trade with the Chicago Cubs.
He proceeded to hit 29 home runs and drive in 98 runs while posting a 5.0 WAR in New York, his highest totals since winning the 2019 National League MVP Award with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Bellinger, 30, is expected to opt out of his three-year, $80 million contract following the World Series by turning down his $25 million option for 2026.
Tucker, 28, has hit at least 22 home runs in each of the last five seasons. The four-time All-Star won a Gold Glove Award in 2022 and Silver Slugger Award in 2023. In fact, Tucker finished fifth in voting for American League MVP in 2023 after driving in a career-high and league-leading 112 runs.
