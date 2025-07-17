Yankees Could Pull Off Blockbuster Bullpen Move
New York Yankees relievers collectively own the 11th-worst ERA of any unit in the league at 4.08, making the bullpen a key area of need over the next two weeks before the July 31 trade deadline passes.
Pitching is always at a premium this time of year, thus raising prices and typically fostering a seller's market. There will be plenty of competition for the top arms, but considering the Yankees are expected to adopt an aggressive approach, they should have no issue landing a few quality relievers.
With a 47-49 record while sitting four games back of a Wild Card spot in the American League, the Minnesota Twins are one of several clubs currently on the bubble in terms of whether they're going to buy, stand pat or sell at the deadline.
Should they decide on the latter option and focus on the future, the New York Post's Joel Sherman listed right-handers Jhoan Durán and Griffin Jax as potential players of interest for the Yankees.
"They would be among the most sought-after relievers if they go to market (both New York teams and way more) due to high-end stuff and team control through 2027," Sherman wrote. "Duran has not allowed a homer in 43 ¹/₃ innings this year, as he has used his splinker to produce an MLB-best 69.4 ground ball percentage as Minnesota’s closer. Yet, Jax is no less interesting (and perhaps more) to teams, notably because he limits walks while striking out 37.9 percent of hitters."
As Sherman noted, the price tag on a potential Durán/Jax package would likely be sky high. USA Today's Bob Nightengale already linked the Philadelphia Phillies to the pair, and they're certainly not the only team with interest in this case.
Durán has ranked among the league's top relievers since making his major league debut in 2022. Over 218 appearances and 227 2/3 innings, he's recorded a 2.41 ERA, 2.71 FIP, 73 saves and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
The 27-year-old, whose four-seam fastball carries an average velocity of just over 100 mph, has a 1.66 ERA in 44 outings so far this year.
Since moving to the bullpen full-time in 2022, Jax has logged a 3.20 ERA with a 2.62 FIP and 11.1 strikeouts per nine across 250 frames.
He's racking up more chases and punch outs than ever in 2025 with rates of 41.4 percent and 37.9 percent, respectively, while holding claim to a 3.92 ERA. Jax's FIP is currently at 1.87, however, so it's fair to assume that his ERA will improve significantly down the stretch of the regular season.
It remains to be seen how the Twins will operate at this year's deadline, but the Yankees would be smart to heavily pursue a blockbuster deal for Durán and Jax should they come available.
