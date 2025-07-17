Yankees Infield Options Include Pricey Slugger, Low-Cost Rental
It's always nice to have options. No one knows that better than New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman as he shops for a power-hitting third baseman ahead of the July 31 MLB trade deadline.
The Yankees continue to be linked to Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suarez, who is fourth in the majors with 31 home runs and tied for third with 78 RBIs.
After Suarez, it's second-tier players like Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon and Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes.
But Minnesota might have a couple of options if they decide to sell, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman, who reported the Twins are "fielding exploratory calls" and "would be perhaps the lead deadline clearinghouse if they open their doors."
First up is Willi Castro.
"If the Yankees can’t get Suárez, Castro fits. He is a walk-year switch-hitter with a .926 OPS against lefties," Sherman wrote Tuesday. "Castro has played every position this year except catcher and first, and has switched positions within games 38 times — the most in the majors by 12 over Tampa Bay’s José Caballero and Houston’s Mauricio Dubón.
"Like Cody Bellinger, Castro lets the manager know not to worry, he will play anywhere. But there are executives who believe his defense would pick up at third base if allowed to concentrate on just that," Sherman added.
The 28-year-old Castro, who was an All-Star last year with the Twins, is hitting .265 with nine home runs and 24 RBIs in 74 games this season.
But that's not all from Sherman, who threw out a name familiar to Yankees fans: Carlos Correa, who could be on the market if Minnesota looks to dump payroll.
"Correa is the biggest name owed the most money: $91.5 million from 2026-28," Sherman reported. "If the Twins made him available for just the contract, it is doubtful any team would assume all of that considering Correa’s injury history and 90 OPS-plus as he approaches his 31st birthday. ... He is a huge risk, but if he can play third with his high baseball IQ and clutch genes, do the Yanks have to at least consider it?"
Correa is a three-time All-Star and won a Gold Glove Award with the Houston Astros in 2021. This year, he's hitting .264 with seven home runs and 30 RBIs in 83 games. He's never played third base in a big-league game, according to Baseball Reference.
