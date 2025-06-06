Yankees Could Target Rockies All-Star
The New York Yankees could remedy their third base woes by acquiring a player who has long profiled as a perfect fit in the Bronx.
On SNY's "Baseball Night in New York", current analyst and former New York Mets acting general manager Zack Scott identified Ryan McMahon of the Colorado Rockies as someone who may pique the Yankees' interest come the time of the trade deadline.
"His underlying performance is a little better than the surface for the powerhouse Rockies," he said.
That last portion of Scott's comment were in jest, of course, as the Rockies own the worst record in the league at 12-50 even after sweeping the Miami Marlins this week for their first series win of the season.
McMahon has remained a fixture in Colorado since making his MLB debut in 2017, as he's appeared in 970 games for the club and has slashed .240/.323/.417 with 130 home runs over 3,668 career plate appearances.
The 30-year-old's offensive stats, however, have typically been inflated as a result of playing his home games at Coors Field, the game's most hitter-friendly ballpark. He has never finished a season with a wRC+ over 97, meaning he's consistently fallen short of a league-average mark of 100, and his OPS on the road throughout his career sits at .658.
McMahon's still recorded 10.7 fWAR during his time in the majors though, which is a testament to his defensive prowess. He's never won a Gold Glove Award, but he's logged the second-most Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) and Outs Above Average (OAA) with 59 and 43, respectively, since moving over to third base on a full-time basis in 2021.
This season, he's batted .201/.314/.340 with six home runs and 17 RBIs in 245 trips to the plate while posting nine DRS and five OAA.
As Scott alluded to, McMahon's gotten a little unlucky with the bat too. His average exit velocity is currently in the 98th percentile at 94.4 mph, per Baseball Savant, while his walk rate of 13.9 percent and hard-hit rate of 50.7 percent place in the 91st and 86th percentiles, respectively.
The Yankees called the Rockies to express their interest in McMahon before last year's deadline, per ESPN's Jorge Castillo, but Colorado shut those talks down.
The Rockies have notoriously opted against dealing away key pieces at the deadline despite finding themselves at the bottom of the standings year after year, but perhaps their approach will be different this time around.
New York could use a jolt at the hot corner, where Jazz Chisholm Jr. is currently stationed despite being more of a natural second baseman, and McMahon would make a ton of sense for the club. He's a left-handed power hitter who could take advantage of the short porch in right field, and his glove is obviously a major asset as well.
Colorado's asking price could be rather high considering McMahon was an All-Star in 2024 and the fact that he has two-and-a-half seasons left on a rather affordable six-year, $70 million contract, but the Yankees should inquire about what it would take to land him nonetheless.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!