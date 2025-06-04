Yankees Pitcher Chooses to Stay With Organization
New York Yankees right-handed pitcher Carlos Carrasco is remaining with the organization after being designated for assignment on Tuesday.
On Twitter, the club announced that Carrasco was outrighted off the 26-man roster and sent to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for his second go-around with the affiliate.
The 38-year-old was brought up to the majors before Sunday's series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers, as the Yankees were in need of a fresh arm after using six relievers during their prior game.
Carrasco was not used, however, and it was announced that the club was placing him on outright waivers on Monday before being DFA'd yesterday amidst a slew of roster moves.
He could have elected free agency and pursued an opportunity with a different organization, but after going unclaimed, he'll stick with New York and provide some veteran depth in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Carrasco signed a minor league deal with the team in early February, and he earned a spot on the Opening Day roster after logging a 1.69 ERA over 16 innings in spring training.
After struggling to the tune of a 5.91 ERA in eight outings and 32 innings, however, New York designated him for assignment on May 6 and outrighted him to Triple-A on May 8, meaning he decided to remain with the organization that time around as well.
In two starts for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre so far this season, Carrasco owns a 9.95 ERA across 6 1/3 frames.
In parts of 16 major league campaigns, with 12 coming as a member of the Cleveland Guardians while also spending three with the New York Mets, he's posted a 4.18 ERA and 1,687 strikeouts in 1,673 2/3 innings.
