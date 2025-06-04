Yankees Closer Struggling - Again
The New York Yankees came dangerously close to blowing their 2-run lead against the Cleveland Guardians the other night when relief pitcher Devin Williams gave up an RBI single to Daniel Schneemann, allowing Carlos Santana to score and bring his team within one run of the Pinstripes.
Williams, who was benched in April after a blown save to the Toronto Blue Jays, was back on the mound after his replacement, RHP Luke Weaver, was injured last week in Los Angeles and placed on the injured list. While he was able to complete the save and secure the Yankees a victory over the Guardians, Williams has not had the best track record this season.
When asked if there is any difference between the 7th and 8th innings and the 9th inning, Williams shrugged off the questions, saying the runs scored are the same regardless of inning.
"Really nothing, in my opinion. I don't view it as any different, you know?," Williams said. "The runs count the same in the 7th inning as well. So, I don't view it as any different."
Williams, who surely would like to earn back the position, had the crowd at Yankee Stadium waiting with bated breath Tuesday night to see what would happen at the close of the 9th inning. While Schneemann's RBI single certainly could easily be described as bad luck for the pitcher, with a waiting Yankees infielder just barely missing the hit, Williams' performance is not likely to inspire fans.
This season, which is Williams' first in New York, he's produced a 6.35 ERA across 22.2 innings pitched, resulting in a 2-2 record. In 2024 with the Milwaukee Brewers, his numbers were much better with a 1.25 ERA across 21.2 innings pitched with no losses. Only time will tell if Williams can improve his output or if the Bronx Bombers will be anxious for Weaver's return.
