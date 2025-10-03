Yankees World Series Odds Skyrocket After Wild Card
The New York Yankees are officially headed to the AL Divisional Round after defeating the Boston Red Sox in an exhilarating three-game series from Yankee Stadium. With their history-making comeback, the Yankees got a huge boost in their World Series odds.
According to Sports Illustrated's Brian Giuffra, the Yankees' odds via Fan Duel to win the 2025 World Series jumped from +700 before their ALWCS win to +410 after. The Bronx Bombers are now have the best odds of winning it all, tied with 2024 World Series Champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Following the Yankees and Dodgers, the Philadelphia Phillies' odds to win the championship sit at +500, the Seattle Mariners at +550, Milwaukee Brewers at +700, Chicago Cubs at +750, Toronto Blue Jays at +800 and Detroit Tigers at +1300.
The Yankees owe their strong start to the post-season to ace performances from starting pitchers Max Fried, Carlos Rodón and Cam Schlittler, as well as offensive production throughout the lineup. However, the biggest boosts come from areas where New York previously faltered: closing pitching and defending.
While the Yankees' bullpen struggled in the first game of the Wild Card series, reliever David Bednar closed things out for both victories despite never before appearing in the playoffs. Massive defensive plays from third baseman Ryan McMahon helped secure the Yankees' shutout victory in game 3. Both players were trade deadline acquisitions, with Bednar coming from the Pittsburgh Pirates and McMahon from the Colorado Rockies. Despite the Bronx Bombers' struggles with fielding and closing in the regular decision, the team showed up and showed out when it mattered most during the Wild Card series against their most bitter rival.
Now, the Yankees will head to Rogers Centre to take on the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL Divisional Round. The first two games of the seven-game series will take place in Toronto before heading back to the Bronx. While the Blue Jays have been a difficult opponent for the Yankees all season, they're surely hungry to beat another division foe and head back to the World Series after falling just short to the Dodgers last season.
