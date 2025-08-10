Yankees New Pitcher Brings Pirates Tradition to Bronx
The New York Yankees added a reliever from the Pittsburgh Pirates, who before the trade, was known as a hometown hero for the black and gold. David Bednar, born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, made his way to the Pirates in 2021 and brought a hometown song to his walk out. That song has now made it's way to New York.
As the Pirates prepared for Bednar to take the mound, closing out games at PNC Park, a familiar song for the city would be begin to play. "OH MAMA," instantly gives chills to anyone who bleeds black and gold, representing two things - Bednar coming out and the Pittsburgh Steelers looking to make a stand on a fourth quarter defensive drive.
When Bednar was traded from the Pirates to the Yankees, no one knew what was going to happen with 'Renegade.' Would it continue to be played in the Bronx? Would it end with his move away from Pittsburgh? Well, the answer has been given.
Bednar took the mound for the Yankees against the Houston Astros, and as he made his way from the bullpen to the diamond, his infamous song started to play.
New York won the game 5-4 over the Astros, moving their record to 62-55. Bednar pitched 1.2 innings, with two strikeouts and no hits allowed.
The Yankees didn't start strong after the MLB trade deadline, with poor performances from both Jake Bird and Bednar. Since, Bird has been sent to the minors, but Bednar has turned things around.
In a series-closing win against the Texas Rangers, Bednar made history, becoming the first Yankees pitcher since Hall of Famer Goose Gossage in 1982 to record five or more outs by strikeout in a save.
The 30 year old pitcher spent two years with the San Diego Padres before heading home to Pittsburgh, where he spent four and a half seasons. Now, he's looking to make his mark in New York, and help the Yankees claim their spot in the 2025 postseason.
In his efforts to do so, he's bringing Renegade to the Bronx.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!