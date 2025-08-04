Yankees Exec Praised After MLB Trade Deadline
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was wheeling and dealing ahead of last week's trade deadline, completing a total of five deals on Thursday to bolster his roster for the stretch run.
Among Cashman's haul were relievers David Bednar, Jake Bird and Camilo Doval. He also picked up shortstop José Caballero and outfielder Wilberson De Pena.
Cashman, in completing all those deals, held on to his top five prospects, including organizational No. 1 George Lombard Jr. and red-hot slugger Spencer Jones.
Catcher Rafael Flores was the club's No. 8 prospect according to by MLB Pipeline while catcher Edgleen Perez was No. 14. Both went to the Pittsburgh Pirates for Bednar.
Right-hander Trystan Vrieling was ranked No. 19. Infielder Jesus Rodriguez was ranked No. 25. Both went to the San Francisco Giants for Doval.
Infielder Roc Riggio was ranked No. 10. Pitcher Ben Shields was No. 28. Both went to the Colorado Rockies for Bird.
In his trade deadline breakdown, USA Today's Bob Nightengale drew particular attention to the Bednar deal, calling it the "best use of unheralded prospects."
"The Yankees were able to snag Pirates closer David Bednar with catcher Rafael Flores, catcher Edgleen. Perez, and center fielder Brian Sanchez," Nightengale wrote Sunday. "Let’s see Flores was an undrafted catcher in Orange County, and Perez and Sanchez were international signings that cost them less than $100,000. They turned them into Bednar. Take a bow, scouting director Damon Oppenheimer."
The 62-year-old Oppenheimer was named Yankees director of player personnel in 2001 and promoted to scouting director in 2005.
