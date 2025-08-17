ESPN Insider Explains Key to Yankees Playoffs
The New York Yankees are just barely sneaking into the American League wild card standings. This is a far cry from the Yankees team that, in May, had a seven-game lead on the AL East and was fresh off a World Series appearance. If the Pinstripes have any hope of making it to the playoffs, ESPN insider Jeff Passan has a few thoughts.
Passan and his fellow ESPN insiders compared the Yankees' struggles to those of their crosstown rivals, the New York Mets. While some, like Jorge Castillo, said they'd be very concerned about the Bronx Bombers' post-season chances, Passan was more optimistic.
Passan cited the impending returns of pitchers Fernando Cruz, Ryan Yarbrough and Jonathan Loaísiga and the Pinstripes' habit of scoring several home runs in a game as reasons why the club's chances could improve. While he finds the Yankees to be a worse club than the Mets, he cited the comparatively weaker AL as a reason they'll likely make it to the post-season.
"This slump is not an anomaly; the Yankees have lived somewhere between mediocre and bad for the better part of two months," Passan wrote. "The AL is a mess, though, and the Yankees still look like the best of a bunch of good-enough options."
Passan also explained what he believes will be the key to improving the Yankees' game over the next six weeks and return to the dominant performance they were exhibiting at the beginning of the season.
"The Yankees need to stop walking hitters — they've issued the most free passes of any staff since Aug. 1 — and stop giving away outs on defense and the basepaths," he wrote. "For a team with playoff aspirations, they play an undisciplined brand of baseball. Oh, and Judge, who doesn't have an extra-base hit since returning, must recapture his swing."
With the way the Yankees performed in their recent 9-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins — a game that showcased both pitching dominance and an ability to score with runners on base — they might just be back on track.
