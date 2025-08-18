Yankees Finally Have Competition for Inconsistent Shortstop
For the first time in 46 games, Anthony Volpe had a day off on Sunday. It was a rare breather for the shortstop. In his place was Josè Caballero, who was the unsung hero of a weekend that saw the Yankees sweep the Cardinals in St. Louis.
Over the weekend, Caballero went 5-11. He had two multi-hit games, two walks, had an RBI, and collected four stolen bases. In Volpe's place, he hit a 96.1 MPH single in the third inning off Miles Mikolas, putting the Yankees up 3-0. He jumped on Mikolas' first pitch slider and took it the other way, allowing Jasson Dominguez to score.
Caballero has been solid since changing dugouts during the trade deadline, going from the Rays to the Yankees. It was a short trip that paid dividends for the multi-faceted defender. Since then, Caballero is hitting .333/.400/.389 in 21 PA and 10 games. Granted, half of his hits came this weekend, and this is a short sample size.
Volpe has been better of late, but if he hits one of those prolonged dry spells at the plate that he goes through often, the Yankees have options. This hasn't always been the case, and while that may be due to the front office's stubbornness in not having a suitable backup, for the first time in Volpe's tenure, there is someone who can play the position effectively.
Ben Rice has been able to assume the catching duties more with Austin Wells having a poor sophomore season, and now, with Caballero, he can do the same at short. On Saturday, Volpe had a three-strikeout game. The next day, he was out of the lineup.
One thing about Caballero is that he's a plus defender at any position, and short is one of them. This season at short, he has one defensive run saved and recorded three outs above average. In his career, he has two DRS and seven OAA.
Slotting Caballero anywhere is something the Yankees can do at several positions as well. He has a career eight DRS and five OAA at second, five DRS and six OAA at third, and a five DRS and zero OAA in the outfield.
It's a funny turn of events for Caballero to be relied on so heavily by the Yankees. Aaron Boone admitted he didn't like playing against him while he was with the Rays.
"I’ve yelled at him when he was an opponent," Boone said.
One thing about Caballero is that he takes pride in being a pest to his opponents.
“I’m trying to make them hate me. I don’t want them to like me." Caballero said.
