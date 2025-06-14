Yankees Infielder Reveals What He Said Before Ejection
The New York Yankees lost both manager Aaron Boone and infielder DJ LeMahieu against the Boston Red Sox as both players were ejected by the umpire during extra innings. At the top of the 10th, LeMahieu hit one down the line that appeared to be in-play, however, the umpire called it a ball after reviewing the play.
At the time, the Red Sox had been on the victory side of back-to-back calls from the umpires, and Boone had enough. Throwing his gum onto the field and getting into the face of the umpire, Boone was asked to leave the game. Shortly after, LeMahieu was asked to do the game.
LeMahieu went up to the umpire to exchange words but made it known he did not curse at him, and that it was the most surprising ejection he's had in his career.
"No," LeMahieu said when asked if he should've been ejected. "No. Of all of the things I've said to umpires, I was pretty surprised. I just said that was a brutal call. He was like 'What'd you say?' and I was like 'That was brutal.' That was it, so, but it's obviously a high-intensity moment in the game and high pressure and emotions run high."
After the game, LeMahieu explained what he said to the umpire before being tossed, and was shocked because he didn't feel he said much.
"I just said that was a brutal call,” LeMahieu said. “[The umpire] said, ‘What did you say?’ And I was like ‘That was brutal’ and that was it."
The Yankees ended up losing to the Red Sox, as Boston took the lead and sealed the game at the bottom of the 10th inning. Now, New York is looking to take revenge against the rivals, and will hope to do it cleanly, without any lasting issues with the umps.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!