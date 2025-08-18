Yankees to Activate Injured Utilityman
The New York Yankees seem to finally have a bit of their groove back. While stars Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are still dealing with some injury issues, injured Yankees are coming back left and right. The latest player rumored to be making a return should make Pinstripes fans very happy.
MLB insider Bryan Hoch shared on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that utility player Amed Rosario is expected back from the injured list. The team announced today that catcher J.C. Escarra is being optioned back down to the AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, with Rosario's return expected to be the corresponding move.
Rosario initially suffered a left shoulder sprain during the Yankees' 5-3 loss to the Houston Astros. He played less than a month in Pinstripes before being sent to the injured list. The Yankees added Rosario ahead of the 2025 MLB trade deadline from the Washington Nationals in exchange for pitcher Clayton Beeter and prospect Browm Martinez. In his four games and seven at-bats as a Yankee, Rosario recorded three hits for a .429 batting average, .429 on-base percentage and .571 slugging percentage.
The Yankees were in desperate need of additional position players ahead of the trade deadline, eventually making a deal for former Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon to fill a concerning gap at third base. It's less immediately clear why the Pinstripes made a deal for Rosario, though manager Aaron Boone said at the time that the team had been trying to add the 29-year-old for "the last couple of years."
Prior to joining the Nationals earlier this year, Rosario played for a variety of teams, including the Yankees' crosstown rivals, the New York Mets, with whom he made his MLB debut in 2017. In 2022, as a member of the Cleveland Guardians, Rosario led the American League in triples. He boasts impressive career numbers, slashing .273/ .308/ .400.
Getting Rosario back in the lineup could be a huge boost for the Yankees, who are dealing with diminished offensive production with Judge and Stanton injured. The Yankees face off for their next series against the Tampa Bay Rays from Steinbrenner in Tampa, FL.
