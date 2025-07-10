Yankees Finally Found a Pitcher
The New York Yankees have searched high and low for a pitching solution this season, and in the midst of their roughest patch and plenty of questions about how far this team can go with their struggles, they may have found an answer on the mound.
Cam Shlittler made his MLB debut at Yankee Stadium, taking on the Seattle Mariners. With friends and family in attendance, the 24-year-old took the mound for 5 and 1/3 innings and left with the crowd roaring with a standing ovation.
Schlittler finished his debut with seven strikeouts, a 100 mph fastball, and an absolutely jaw-dropping performance. As he walked into the dugout to finish off his day, he accounted for the Yankees' seven fastest thrown balls of the season. SEVEN. And had an average velocity of 97.9 mph on his fastballs, which is also the Yankees' highest mark this year.
New York has been hit with every pitching injury they could imagine. Every time they turn around, it feels like a new name is being put on the Injured List or new reports are coming out of a season-ending surgery.
The trade deadline was once believed to be the time to add to their infield, but it quickly become time to add to their bullpen.
Maybe a little less so now.
The Yankees found something special in Schlittler. How far he can ride the wave of success is unknown, but for now, he has to be part of the rotations moving forward. Because of he continues to showcase that he's capable of shutting down teams with his eye-opening arm strength, New York has found their next star pitcher.
Only time will tell, but in a season of turnover at the mound, the Yankees may have finally found a gem worth holding onto.
