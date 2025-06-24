Yankees Give First Time Starter No Help
In his first start for the New York Yankees, Allan Winans threw three strong innings against the Cincinnati Reds but faltered in the fourth, giving up three runs before he was pulled. But it's hard to blame Ryan Yarbrough's emergency replacement for the Yankees' batting problem.
Winans had been cleaning up in the minors before being called up for this game following Yarbrough's recent oblique injury. Heading into Monday evening, Winans was 7-0 with a 0.90 ERA at the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate. While Winans had struggled in the majors in 2024, with a 15.26 ERA in two starts for the Atlanta Braves, the loss had more to do with a largely-absent offense from the Pinstripes.
The lineup went 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position throughout the game, finishing out their first game in the series with a 6-1 loss to the Reds. This was their eighth loss in the last 11 games. The Yankees' sole run came in the first inning with Aaron Judge's 28th homer, traveling 398 feet and securing a short-lived lead.
The Yankees offense has been floundering lately, reaching 30 scoreless innings during an historic recent losing streak.
Reds slugger Elly De La Cruz defined the game, driving in three of the Reds' six runs with the triple off Winans in the fourth, a single in the fifth and a home run in the eighth. Judge offered admiration for De La Cruz following the game, once again describing the 23-year-old infielder as "electric".
"He can do everything," Aaron Judge said. "He can hit, he can throw, he's got the wheels, he's got the power – we saw it tonight. He's a total package. It's fun to watch a guy like that in the middle of your lineup; just electric."
"You don't want to see him come up with guys on base, or honestly, in any situation."
