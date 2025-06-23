Yankees Pitcher Gives Shoutout to Reds
New York Yankees relief pitcher Fernando Cruz started his MLB career with the Cincinnati Reds, but he is ready to face them for the first time as a Yankee. While he has nothing but gratitude for the organization that got him his start, Cruz only has winning on the brain.
"It means a lot, Cincinnati is a special place," Cruz said on Sunday, when asked about returning to Cincinnati with the Yankees. "It's just going to be like that my whole life. It's where I made my debut, it's the organization that gave me the opportunity and I really appreciate everything they've done. But now I'm in another chapter of my life and my career with the Yankees, and we're gonna take care of business."
The relief pitcher was first drafted by the Kansas City Royals back in 2007, but after floundering as a pitcher at their rookie affiliate, the Arizona League Royals, Cruz was released by the organization in 2012.
In 2022, after bouncing around some more, the 36-year-old became the oldest Reds player to make a major league debut since Pat Scantlebury in 1956. Before his debut game in 2022, Cruz expressed gratitude once again, detailing his long road to the big time.
"I played everywhere: independent ball, Mexican League, local league in Puerto Rico, winter ball, all the winter balls you can imagine," Cruz said. "I went through everything an athlete, a player can go through and here I am. It's been a blessing, it's been a long road for me, but it happened."
Cruz has a 3.26 ERA this season with a 2-3 record in 29 games. In the Yankees' Sunday game against the Baltimore Orioles, Cruz came in during the eighth inning with two on and struck out three, bringing him to 50 K in 30.1 innings.
