Yankees AL East Rivals Pull Off Pitcher Trade
It's the worst-kept secret in baseball that the New York Yankees are shopping for starting pitching and a power-hitting third baseman ahead of the July 31 MLB trade deadline. But one month ago, the Yankees were linked to just about every available bullpen arm on the market. And one of those relievers is now packing his bags.
FanSided's Robert Murray was the first to report Thursday the Baltimore Orioles are trading reliever Bryan Baker to the Tampa Bay Rays. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported the Orioles are receiving draft-pick compensation for Baker in the form of the No. 37 overall pick in Sunday's MLB Draft.
"With the trade, Orioles now hold 19th, 30th, 31st and 37th picks. Competitive-balance picks are only ones teams are allowed to trade," Rosenthal wrote.
Baker is a 30-year-old right-handed pitcher. This year, he is 3-2 with two saves and a 3.52 ERA in 42 appearances. The five-year MLB veteran made his big-league debut in 2021 with the Toronto Blue Jays. Baker sports a career ERA of 3.70 in 174 appearances.
He was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in 2016, who traded him to Toronto in 2018. The Orioles claimed Baker off waivers after the 2021 season.
According to Spotrac, Baker is making $768,000 this season and has three years of arbitration eligibility remaining.
The Orioles had great expectations for the 2025 season and have been one of the biggest disappointments in baseball this year. Baltimore (40-50) is in last place in the American League East.
The Rays (50-43) are in third place, four games behind the first-place Toronto Blue Jays. Tampa Bay is sitting in second place in the AL Wild Card Standings.
