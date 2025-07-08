Clarke Schmidt Injury Changes Yankees Trade Deadline Plan
For weeks now, New York Yankees fans have been hearing about the club's trade deadline approach, and how general manager Brian Cashman is focusing on finding a third baseman and help for the bullpen. But that all changed over the weekend when the Yankees learned right-hander Clarke Schmidt likely needs Tommy John surgery, putting him on the shelf for the rest of the season.
The New York Post's Joel Sherman and Dan Martin reported Saturday following the news about Schmidt that "acquiring a starter before the deadline has now become more of a priority" for the Yankees.
The duo also noted that a pair of injured Yankees starters are working their way back, but might not make it before the July 31 deadline, prompting Cashman to get aggressive on the trade market.
"The Yankees believe that Luis Gil (lat), who has yet to pitch this year but is on an injury rehab now, will be a factor to return to the rotation somewhere between the beginning of the second half and the July 31 trade deadline," the duo wrote. "Ryan Yarbrough (oblique) is considered more of an August possibility."
In the meantime, Sherman and Martin wrote the Yankees will turn to Cam Schlittler, the club's No. 10 prospect, to replace Schmidt, at least in the short term. Schittler, who has a combined 3.52 ERA this season in 15 appearances (14 starts), splitting time between Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, is expected to start Tuesday or Wednesday according to the duo.
As for who Cashman could be targeting on the trade market, it's not exactly a target-rich environment. Starting pitching is in high demand and only a few clubs have been identified as clear sellers ahead of the deadline. Perhaps the best arm up for grabs is Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara. ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel predict there's a 60% chance the Marlins trade the former Cy Young Award winner who's struggling this year, posting a 4-8 record with a 7.01 ERA.
According to Spotrac, the 29-year-old Alcantara is making $17.3 million this year and is on the books for the same amount in 2026. There is a $21 milion club option for 2027 with a $2 million buyout.
The Brewers have a surplus of starting pitchers and could be inclined to move Freddy Peralta, who's 9-4 with a 2.91 ERA this season. Passan and McDaniel noted the right-hander "has an ultra-cheap $8 million option for 2026." But given his success this year, the duo gave just a 20% chance Milwaukee trades the 29-year-old Peralta.
Other starting pitchers potentially on the market are Kansas City Royals right-hander Seth Lugo, Arizona Diamondbacks right-handers Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly and Athletics right-hander (and former Yankee) Luis Severino.
