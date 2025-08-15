Yankees Infielder Could Return for Revenge Game
The New York Yankees received some bad news this week when first baseman and key member of the starting lineup Paul Goldschmidt came down with a low-grade knee sprain. Goldschmidt has been sitting out of the lineup since the Yankees' dominant 9-1 win over the Minnesota Twins on August 12, but has not yet been officially added to the injured list.
Things might just be looking up, however. Goldschmidt is traveling with his team as they take on his former club, the St. Louis Cardinals, this weekend at Busch Stadium. With the 15-year MLB veteran not officially off the table, there's potential for a revenge game, not that he's thinking about that.
"I don't need any extra motivation to try to heal. I'll do everything I can. We want to go there and play well, and hopefully, I'll get a chance to play there," Goldschmidt said (h/t The New York Post Sports).
Goldschmidt played for six seasons with the Cardinals, joining the team after eight seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He's a four-time Gold Glover and seven-time All Star who was awarded the NL MVP award in 2022.
The Yankees signed Goldschmidt to a one-year, $12.5 million deal during the 2024 offseason after superstar slugger Juan Soto signed with the New York Mets. Adding the veteran infielder has proven to be a huge win for the Yankees. Goldschmidt has a .276 batting average, .331 on-base percentage and .422 slugging percentage this season, his best numbers in years. Plus, the Yankees infield was struggling to figure things out at third base before the team traded for Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon, making Goldschmidt's Golden Glove abilities at first all the more valuable.
If Goldschmidt is not able to play, the Yankees will likely place utility man Ben Rice at first base, who has been playing most games as catcher lately. This opens up the possibility for the return of catcher Austin Wells, who can prove himself after a disappointing slump that began at the end of July.
The Yankees' first game against the Cardinals begins at 8:15 pm EDT, with 2024 Rookie of the Year Luis Gil taking the mound. Even if he does not play on Friday, Goldschmidt will have two more opportunities this season.
