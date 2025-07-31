Yankees' Luis Gil Starting vs. Marlins
The New York Yankees finally have one of their best pitchers back in the rotation: Luis Gil is returning from injury.
According to Yankees insider Bryan Hoch, Gil will start for the Yankees on Sunday against the Miami Marlins. He follows Carlos Rodón and rookie Cam Schlittler, who will pitch on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
Gil, who won the 2024 AL Rookie of the Year award, threw a 3.50 ERA and 1.19 across 151.2 innings and 29 games last season. He suffered a lat strain during spring training and hasn't returned to the majors since, doing a four-game rehabilitation stint with the AA Somrset Pirates and AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.
Having Gil back in the rotation is a huge relief for the Yankees, who have also lost Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt for the rest of 2025. Both pitchers are recovering from Tommy John surgery, with Cole missing the entirety of this season and Schmidt not expected to return until midway through 2026.
The Yankees have been looking to add another starter before today's MLB trade deadline, but rumors have been swirling that they'll focus more on relief pitching with Gil and Marcus Stroman back from injury. The Yankees have until 6 p.m. to make any and all trades.
