Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Hits Go-Ahead Homer in First Game Back
Jazz Chisholm just secured the lead for the New York Yankees in his first game back from the Injured List.
Chisholm hit a go-ahead homer off Cleveland Guardians pitcher Tanner Bibbe in the bottom of the 7th, giving the Yankees a 2-1 advantage.
Immediately after him, Anthony Volpe hit an astonishing second blast out to left field, setting the score 3-1.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been on the Injured List since April 30, when he injured his right oblique in a game against the Baltimore Orioles. He has since completed a rehab assignment with the Somerset Patriots where he played at third before returning at third base on Tuesday.
Chisholm had been playing at second base prior to his injury, but was replaced by DJ LeMahieu at the position in the meantime, and Chisholm returned at third base on Tuesday.
The Yankees have been riddled with injuries this season, with two major recent losses in outfielder Jasson Domínguez (thumb) and closing pitcher Luke Weaver (hamstring) following the Yankees third game in their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Weaver is expected to be out for four to six weeks, and while there have been no updates on Domínguez, he did not play in Tuesday's game with the Guardians.
