Yankees Infielder Returning to Original Position
The New York Yankees need to make a change in the infield, and All-Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. is part of that change.
According to a post on X, the platform previous known as Twitter, by Yankees podcast Talkin' Yanks, Chisholm is expected back at second base tonight. The news comes directly from Yankees manager Aaron Boone. Chisholm, who missed an earlier chunk of the season due to injury, had been playing at third base, with DJ LeMahieu taking over second.
While Chisholm previously stated he doesn't mind what position he plays, and is comfortable anywhere in the infield, the Pinstripes have been shaky defensively. It seems that Boone thinks a return to form in the infield can help shake the slump.
Offensively, the Yankees have been much improved in the last two weeks, in part thanks to Chisholm. The infielder is batting a .245, with a .341 on-base percentage and .500 slugging percentage. Since return from injury, Chisholm has been on fire and has recorded 32 runs and 15 home runs on the season. He's a desperately needed member of the hitting lineup, and hopefully the change back to second base helps the Yankees secure a necessary win.
The Yankees take on the Seattle Mariners from T-Mobile Park in Seattle, WA tonight, the first of a three game series. Yankees captain Aaron Judge, second overall in the MLB in home runs with 33 thus far this season, faces Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, MLB home run leader.
