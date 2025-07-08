Yankees Manager Next to Go?
The New York Yankees just broke a 6-game losing streak, but they are far from out of the woods.
The Yankees have lost 16 of their last 23 games, and Yankees fans want heads to roll. Manager Aaron Boone is an obvious target for vitriol, and given the recent firings of Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez and general manager Mike Rizzo, Boone's critics are stirring up speculation about his job security.
Writing for CBS Sports, Dayn Perry speculated that Boone's job is likely safe, as the Yankees aren't in the position the Nationals are in, but named him among other embattled managers nonetheless.
"Suffice it to say, this would be a headline-grabber, which means it's probably not going to happen," Perry wrote. "Even so, it's worth pondering given that the Yankees recently lost their division lead to the Blue Jays in the American League East and are presently tied with the Rays for second place (and thus in grave peril of slipping into third place). Boone's Yanks are still in playoff position, yes, but they're on unsure footing thanks largely to their 14-19 mark since June 1."
"It's a high-pressure season in the Bronx, as the Yankees aspire to return to the World Series -- and win it for the first time since 2009 -- and also prove that Juan Soto's free-agent departure for the Mets didn't derail them. For a while, they were checking those boxes, but lately that hasn't been the case. The injury-battered rotation doesn't help matters, and if the Yankees continue their recent struggles then Boone's job security might be compromised. Again, he's probably safe, at least until the offseason, but the Yankees' recent struggles make this worth monitoring."
The Yankees' tumble from the top of the AL East was troubling to fans, who had enjoyed the lone spot at the top since April 14. In a recent stretch riddled with injuries, offensive issues, and pitching depth concerns, the fanbase is calling for accountability. While a high-level firing may not occur during the season (after all, they're still in second place), it may be Boone's last ride with the Yankees if they're unable to make the postseason.
