Yankees Infielder Gets Revenge After Ejection
New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. was ejected from the Pinstripes' game against the Cincinnati Reds the other night, but exacted his revenge in short order. In the very next game after, he hit a two-run homer that helped secure New York's dominant 7-1 victory over Cincinnati.
Chisholm was ejected by umpire Mark Wegner on Tuesday night during the top of the ninth inning of the Yankees' 5-4 loss in extra innings to the Reds. Following the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters that there was "a pretty strong case" that Chisholm didn't deserve the ejection.
Reds catcher Jose Trevino was involved in Tuesday's altercation, drawing Wegner’s attention to Chisholm on third base. The attention prompted Chisholm to say "Why are you looking at me?" to Wegner, who tossed him from the game.
Trevino, who spent last season as a Yankee, later went on to explain that he hadn't meant to get Chisholm ejected, and that he thought the third baseman genuinely wanted the ump's attention.
"I thought he was trying to get his attention, so I was just helping him out,” Trevino said (h/t Yankees insider Bryan Hoch).“I was his teammate. I’m not going to fight the guy. It’s baseball.”
Regardless of if Trevino's actions were intentional or not, Chisholm was able to get one over on him and the rest of his teammates by smacking a 103 MPH home run off pitcher Brady Singera at the top of the third. After the game, Chisholm was his usual jovial self.
“After what happened last night, it felt great to get a hold of one,” Chisholm said. “I watched the video, and he was telling the umpire, ‘Hey, look at Jazz. I think Jazz is trying to tell you something.’ But I wasn’t. That’s just his game; we know Trevi. I thought it was pretty funny. That's why I said it.”
