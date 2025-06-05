Yankees Star Hints at Position Change
The New York Yankees added St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt to the bullpen in a 1-year, $12.5 million deal last offseason. While he had a lackluster 2024 season with the Cardinals, his performance offensively and in the infield has done wonders for New York. Now, he seems to be trying out something new: second base.
Goldschmidt took reps at the new position ahead of the Yankees' 4-0 Wednesday night loss at home to the Cleveland Guardians. Yankees insider Bryan Hoch shared a video of Goldschmidt at second to X, the platform previously known as Twitter.
With slugger Giancarlo Stanton closer to a return from injury, Goldschmidt's position in the lineup may be shifting. Stanton is likely to play at designated hitter, pushing second-year infielder Ben Rice to first base and Stanton to second. 36-year-old DJ LeMahieu currently occupies second base, and could be sent to the bench to make room for Goldschmidt's move.
The situation is further complicated by the return of Jazz Chisholm Jr., who was out due to injury for a month and typically plays second base, though he was at third during his return. Chisholm is also a powerhouse hitter for the Yankees, hitting back-to-back home runs with short stop Anthony Volpe in his first game back on Tuesday.
Goldschmidt is a top producer for the Yankees this season. In 223 at-bats thus far, he's hit 38 runs and 6 homers, with a batting average of .323, on base percentage of .380 and slugging percentage at .471. These are some of the best numbers of his 14-year career, which started with the Arizona Diamondbacks before moving to St. Louis and, eventually, New York.
Goldschmidt has never played a position other than first base in his 1,878 starts, plus 68 as DH. While he did not play at second during Wednesday's game, it's certainly a move to keep an eye on.
