Inside The Pinstripes

Yankees Shortstop Might Be Team's Secret Weapon

The New York Yankees are benefitting from this player's sleeper ability.

Delilah Bourque

Sep 18, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Jose Caballero (72) singles during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
Sep 18, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Jose Caballero (72) singles during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Yankees might have a secret weapon on their hands as they move closer to the post-season: Jose Caballero's base stealing abilities.

Despite playing just 35 games since being traded to the Yankees from the Tampa Bay Rays, Caballero has stolen 14 bases. He leads the MLB in steals, with 48 bases stolen out of a total 121 games this season.

As a hitter, Caballero doesn't offer phenomenal numbers. He's slashing .234/ .337/ .347 this season and .265/ .370/ .471 on the Yankees, with only five home runs to show for a fairly full 2025. However, the Yankees have had trouble getting runners on base all season. Caballero's boldness and capabilities with stealing only serve to help the team, which can sometimes suffer from total offensive shutouts, like last week against the Minnesota Twins. This issue has improved since Cabaellero started playing more games and splitting time with divisive fellow shortstop Anthony Volpe.

New York Yankees shortstop Jose Caballero
Sep 14, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Jose Caballero (72) runs the bases after hitting. Solo home run against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

While Caballero's base running has helped give the Yankees, a team that is often criticized for over-relying on home runs, a boost, it's not always perfect. During the Pinstripes' recent game against the Baltimore Orioles, Caballero was picked off between first and second base in the second inning. Though the Yankees won the game 7-0, it was the second time Caballero was caught stealing in four games.

“You got to live with some of it,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before the game. “When you’re running a lot and you’re stealing a lot of bases, there’s some risk that goes with that, so there’s going to be some outs along the way. You try to do your homework and prepare as best you can to limit those things. As much as we’re pushing the envelope in the running game, those things are going to happen from time to time.” 

Of course, Caballero should be cautious when he attempts to steal bases, especially in high-pressure situations where one out can make the difference between a win and a loss. However, the former Ray's talent might just be a secret weapon for the Yankees post-season, as they try to contend with a reputation for over-reliance on home runs and inability to get runners on base.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!

Published
Delilah Bourque
DELILAH BOURQUE

Delilah Bourque is a writer and copyeditor based out of Pittsburgh, PA. She received her Bachelor's degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 2021. After a few years in corporate marketing, she joined On SI as a full-time copyeditor and contributor to the New York Yankees On SI, as well as occasional contributions across the Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Steelers on SI.

Home/News