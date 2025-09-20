Yankees Shortstop Might Be Team's Secret Weapon
The New York Yankees might have a secret weapon on their hands as they move closer to the post-season: Jose Caballero's base stealing abilities.
Despite playing just 35 games since being traded to the Yankees from the Tampa Bay Rays, Caballero has stolen 14 bases. He leads the MLB in steals, with 48 bases stolen out of a total 121 games this season.
As a hitter, Caballero doesn't offer phenomenal numbers. He's slashing .234/ .337/ .347 this season and .265/ .370/ .471 on the Yankees, with only five home runs to show for a fairly full 2025. However, the Yankees have had trouble getting runners on base all season. Caballero's boldness and capabilities with stealing only serve to help the team, which can sometimes suffer from total offensive shutouts, like last week against the Minnesota Twins. This issue has improved since Cabaellero started playing more games and splitting time with divisive fellow shortstop Anthony Volpe.
While Caballero's base running has helped give the Yankees, a team that is often criticized for over-relying on home runs, a boost, it's not always perfect. During the Pinstripes' recent game against the Baltimore Orioles, Caballero was picked off between first and second base in the second inning. Though the Yankees won the game 7-0, it was the second time Caballero was caught stealing in four games.
“You got to live with some of it,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before the game. “When you’re running a lot and you’re stealing a lot of bases, there’s some risk that goes with that, so there’s going to be some outs along the way. You try to do your homework and prepare as best you can to limit those things. As much as we’re pushing the envelope in the running game, those things are going to happen from time to time.”
Of course, Caballero should be cautious when he attempts to steal bases, especially in high-pressure situations where one out can make the difference between a win and a loss. However, the former Ray's talent might just be a secret weapon for the Yankees post-season, as they try to contend with a reputation for over-reliance on home runs and inability to get runners on base.
