Yankees Rivals Make Major Bullpen Trade

Two of the New York Yankees' division rivals pulled off a huge bullpen trade.

Jul 27, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Seranthony Dominguez (56) on the mound against the Colorado Rockies in the ninth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images
Two of the New York Yankees' AL East counterparts connected for a trade centered around one of the top relievers available at this year's deadline.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Toronto Blue Jays are acquiring right-hander Seranthony Domínguez from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for right-handed pitching prospect Juaron Watts-Brown, who MLB Pipeline ranks as the former's No. 10 prospect.

As a pure rental, Domínguez made plenty of sense as a potential Yankees target given how desperate they are for bullpen help. He'll now join the Blue Jays instead, who have a five-game lead on New York in the division.

This season, Domínguez has logged a 3.24 ERA and 3.47 FIP over 43 appearances and 41 2/3 innings. The 30-year-old has done a fantastic job of limiting hard contact (35.1%) and generating strikeouts (30.9%), though walks remain a major issue for him (13.7%).

A seven-year major league veteran, Domínguez pitched in 230 games for the Philadelphia Phillies before he was dealt to the Orioles at last year's deadline as part of a trade that sent outfielder Austin Hays the other way.

The Yankees have yet to make a move for pitching help, though they will likely land a few arms before the July 31 deadline passes them by.

