Yankees Reliever Could be Gone Next Season
The New York Yankees may see one of their best bullpen arms with a new team next season. Fansided writer Chris Landers predicted that right handed reliever and pending free agent Luke Weaver will depart during the offseason.
"The problem is that he's been so good he might have priced himself out of what the Yankees are willing to pay to keep him," Landers wrote.
"Maybe New York values him enough to beat back all comers, or maybe Weaver values staying with the team that helped oversee his transition from failed starter to star reliever," he continued. "This is his chance to get paid, though, and that might lead him elsewhere."
The 32-year old Weaver is throwing a 2.81 ERA and 0.95 WHIP in 57.2 innings this season, his second with the Yankees. While he began as a starting pitcher, he's settled in nicely to the bullpen, where he's frequently been able to hold opposing teams for several innings.
Weaver initially got the closing job from Devin Williams earlier this season after Williams blew a save to the Toronto Blue Jays. Weaver excelled, but suffered a left hamstring strain that took him out of the bullpen for nearly a month. After returning from injury, Weaver wasn't quite himself and began to split duties with Williams, one inning at a time. This led the Yankees to aggressively pursue closers ahead of the 2025 trade deadline, landing David Bednar, Camilo Doval and Jake Bird.
In addition to the deadline acquisitions, the Yankees were also able to welcome back Fernando Cruz and Ryan Yarbrough from injury in August after each underwent a three-game rehab assignment. Though Weaver's numbers are better than his fellow relievers, the Yankees' considerable reliever depth likely indicates they won't be offering Weaver the massive contract he'd command in a limited free agency market.
As Landers pointed out, it's possible the Yankees pull out all the stops to make a deal with Weaver, who has excelled in Pinstripes and may feel motivated to stay. On the other hand, the allure of a massive contract may prove to be too much for a pitcher who has proven his worth all season.
