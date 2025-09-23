Yankees Reliever Open to New Opportunity in Free Agency
Luke Weaver has his sights on a different role heading into free agency. Call it the Clay Holmes route.
Of course, it wouldn't be anything new for him. When the New York Yankees claimed Weaver off waivers at the end of the season in 2023, that's how they used him. He made several starts that season, impressing them enough to bring him back the following year, before falling into a reliever role and eventually the closer during their World Series run in 2024.
This winter, Weaver could be looking to start again. He made mention of Holmes, too, during an interview with Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman on their podcast "The Show" for the New York Post.
"The door is open. I am never going to just say,' Absolutely not.' When the time comes, let's talk about it. Clay has done a great job this year in that transition. I don't know what people are saying, but I've watched from afar, and I'm proud of him. I think that's a really cool thing that he's done."
Weaver went on to say that he is open to it and won't be so rigid in what he wants when teams start calling.
"Teams are being a little more strategic. So, yes, I'm very much open to it, but I also am not just like,' Yeah I want to go do that,' or,' Yeah I want to go do this.' Let's sit at the table. Let's have a conversation and see what that looks like and what best exemplifies me to be the most successful."
There are similarities between Holmes and Weaver in terms of what their time with the Yankees has looked like. Weaver was dominant for a time. The same could have been said of Holmes a few years ago. Both took over for all-star closers who couldn't get it together. Both found great success in what they did, being a steady hand in the 9th inning, bordering on untouchable, but both struggled in their free agent year.
Since returning from the IL, Weaver has a 5.80 ERA in his last 35.2 IP. During this stretch, he has given up eight home runs. He gave up 10 in all of 2024.
Weaver's 3.82 ERA is also a full run higher than it was last season. In 2024, Weaver had a 2.89 ERA.
Weaver has looked better in his last three outings following a nightmare appearance, where he gave up five earned runs in .1 IP. He has been scoreless in his previous three outings and has three strikeouts to one walk.
If the Yankees will make any noise in October, they'll need the Weaver, who was untouchable, blowing fastballs by hitters en route to the World Series. The inconsistent and up-and-down version won't cut it.
