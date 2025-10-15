Star Slugger is Yankees Backup Option?
The New York Yankees' 2025 season is officially over, and all eyes are turning towards the impending free agency chaos that will follow the World Series. The Pinstripes have a few names that could depart in the offseason, but none are quite so big as outfielder Cody Bellinger.
While The Athletic's Brendan Kuty thinks Bellinger will remain with the team, he also could see the outfielder being viewed as a backup if the Yankees decide instead to pursue Chicago Cubs star (and Bellinger's former teammate) Kyle Tucker.

"...the calculus completely changes if the Yankees make a hard run at outfielder Kyle Tucker whose lefty swing would fit perfectly at Yankee Stadium but whose market would go bonkers," he wrote.
While Bellinger will likely want a larger contract — hence why he is expected to opt for free agency instead of playing the final year of a deal he initially signed with Chicago — he likely won't command the same dollar amount that Tucker will. However, the Yankees are known to spend big money in free agency and ahead of the trade deadline, so it's not at all impossible that they pursue Tucker and only go after Bellinger if the deal truly doesn't make sense. Plus, Bellinger reportedly "loves" being a Yankee, and might jusr be willing to wait.
Cody Bellinger's Season with Yankees
In 2025, Bellinger slashed .272/ .334/ .480 and slammed 29 home runs in the regular season, the third-best of his career, and slashed .214/ .258/ .393 in the post season. He is a two-time All-Star and won NL MVP in 2019, the same year he won a Golden Glove award.
Adding Bellinger was a huge boost for the Yankees, who missed out on Juan Soto last offseason when he signed a historic contract with the Bronx Bombers' crosstown rival, the New York Mets. The Yankees sent pitcher Cody Poteet, along with $5 million cash, to Chicago in exchange for Bellinger. New York also signed infielder Paul Goldschmidt from the St. Louis Cardinals on a one-year, $12 million contract in the 2024 offseason.
While the Mets have Soto for an extended time, the Yankees seemingly got the better end of the deal in the short term, with strong offensive and defensive performances from both men while the Mets missed the playoffs. Only time will tell if the Yankees decide to re-sign either player, though with Kyle Tucker in the running, Bellinger may be in for a long wait.
