Yankees Pitcher Willing to Change Roles
New York Yankees right-handed pitcher Marcus Stroman (knee) is shifting his mindset as he inches closer to a major league return.
After missing the first few pitchers and catchers workouts in spring training, Stroman declared that he wasn't open to transitioning into a relief role and believed he should remain a starter.
“I’m a starter,” he said in February, per The Athletic's Brendan Kuty. “I won’t pitch in the bullpen.”
He got his wish and cracked the club's Opening Day rotation after both Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil went down with injuries. After just three outings, during which he posted an 11.57 ERA in 9 1/3 innings, Stroman was placed on the 15-day injured list with left knee inflammation on April 12.
He received a cortisone shot shortly after, and while he was still reportedly feeling some discomfort in early May, the 34-year-old completed a litany of bullpen and live batting practice sessions before setting out on his rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset this week.
Speaking with reporters after his first start with the affiliate on Wednesday, where he allowed a single earned run with four strikeouts over 3 1/3 frames, Stroman walked back his previous comments and stated that he'd be willing to pitch out of the bullpen once he's activated off the IL.
“I think everybody who has been a starter would want to be a starter,” he said, according to Kuty. “I think that’s just natural at this point. I don’t think anybody who has had a career like I’ve had starting would just voluntarily say … you know. But obviously, we have an incredible team, you don’t know how the season’s going to play out. There’s always a bunch of things that happen. So, yeah, I’m looking to get back to 100 percent, which I feel pretty close (to). Build my pitch count and take it from there.”
After signing a two-year deal worth $37 million with the Yankees ahead of the 2024 campaign, Stroman recorded a 4.31 ERA in 154 2/3 innings while not pitching for the club during the postseason.
Had he thrown 140 innings this year, he would've had the right to opt in for $18 million next season. Reaching that mark is now out of the equation, however, and with the Yankees' rotation currently full, Stroman appears willing to do whatever it takes to make an impact for the team throughout the remainder of the year.
