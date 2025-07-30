Yankees' Max Fried Hits Career Milestone
Max Fried has been a star this season, and last night he reached a new milestone: a career-best 111 pitches over 6 2/3 innings, helping the New York Yankees to their 7-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.
Fried struck out nine batters and allowed four hits, two earned runs and one walk before being replaced at the top of the seventh by Jonathan Loaisiga.
In a postgame interview, Fried gave a nod to teammate Cody Bellinger, who hit a three-run bomb in the third inning that tied the game and allowed Fried to have a fresh start in the fourth. Gloriously, Fried was wearing a "Belli Bomb" shirt while speaking to the press.
"I mean it was huge," Fried said when asked about the homer. "Putting us in a hole, not making pitches to get us out of the first and giving up two and then giving up the leadoff homer, getting down 3-0, it's a tough spot to be. Once Cody hit that homer, you just know it's a 0-0 ball game again and you're like, 'okay let's reset.' [...] It gave me that confidence to go out there and know that it's kind of a new ball game."
The Bronx crowd gave Fried a standing ovation when he was replaced in the top of the seventh.
Loaisaga pitched in the seventh and eighth before Devin Williams took over for his 17th save of the season, striking out Jonathan Aranda and securing the win in the top of the ninth. Williams has been floated as a possible surprise trade chip as the deadline closes in. The Yankees need pitchers, though, and Williams may have secured his home in the Bronx at the last minute with this showing.
Fried has a 12-4 record this season and is among the Yankees' saving (gr)aces on the mound in a season rocked by lost arms. He has a 2.62 ERA (10th best in the league) and 125 strikeouts over 22 starts.
