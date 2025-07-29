Yankees Could Lose Pitching Target to Blue Jays
The New York Yankees are in danger of losing one of their top trade targets, Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher David Bednar, to their division rival, the Toronto Blue Jays. According to Jon Morosi of MLB network, the Blue Jays are pursing both Bednar and fellow reliever and former Yankee Dennis Santana, who are both eligible for free agency after the 2026.
Bednar recently nailed his 100th career save with the Pirates and earned NL Reliever of the Month honors in June. After a rocky 2024 and tough start to the 2025 season, Bednar did a stint in the minors, returning better than ever and becoming one of the Pirates' top trade pieces. Bednar, who began his MLB career when he was drafted in the 35th round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres, is a local legend in Pittsburgh. The right-hander grew up in the suburbs of the city, and the Pirates have been reluctant to trade him in the past due to the hometown connection. Any team who would like to trade for Bednar likely will need to make the Pirates an offer they can't refuse.
Should Bednar be traded to the Blue Jays, it would be just another strike in an already fraught couple of months for the Yankees. They've lost their once-dominant lead on the AL East and sit 5.5 games back from Toronto. To get that lead back, they have to be perfect against the Tampa Bay Rays during this weeks' series from Yankee Stadium, but already dropped the first game 4-2.
Relief pitching is one of the Yankees' biggest areas of need before the trade deadline on Thursday, and the Pirates are known for being willing to sell. If New York wants to see Bednar in Pinstripes, they'll have to act fast and put a big offer on the table.
