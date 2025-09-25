Yankees Pitcher Tops MLB With Latest Win
New York Yankees pitcher Max Fried is at the top of his game and now at the top of the MLB. With his 19th win, coming against the Chicago White Sox from Yankees stadium with a final score of 8-1, Fried leads the league with the most wins by a pitcher.
With only four games left in the season, it's a stat that is unlikely to change as Boston Red Sox ace Garret Crochet, the only pitcher in the league with one less win, already made his final start of the season. Fried has had another flame-throwing season in 2025, with a 2.86 ERA and 1.10 WHIP through 195.1 innings across 32 starts.
The Yankees signed Fried to an eight-year, $218 million contract in the 2024 offseason in a pivot after losing the Juan Soto free agency race to the New York Mets. Fried spent the first eight years of his MLB career with the Atlanta Braves, debuting in 2017. He was initially selected in the first round of the 2012 MLB Draft with the seventh overall pick by the San Diego Padres.
The deal is working out in the Yankees' favor as they're headed back to the playoffs for the eighth time in nine seasons. With a strong performance against the White Sox, the Yankees are tied with the Toronto Blue Jays for the lead of the AL East. While Toronto still owns the tiebreaker, they still have one more game against a Red Sox team hungry to secure their own playoff berth before taking on the Tampa Bay Rays to close out the season.
With the Yankees facing the much weaker White Sox and Baltimore Orioles, they could just secure themselves both a division win and the first seed in the AL, putting them directly through to the divisional round. Fried will surely be a major part of the Pinstripes' rotation in the post-season run.
“It’s not finished yet,” Fried said to Yankees insider Bryan Hoch after this most recent win. “It’s been very apparent that the goal of this team is to go to the playoffs, get deep into the playoffs and win a World Series.”
