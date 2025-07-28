Yankees Must Crush Rays
At the beginning of the 2025 season, the New York Yankees were all-but guaranteed to lead the AL East, with dominant showings through April and May. However, a June slump lost the Pinstripes' their lead, with the Toronto Blue Jays now leading the division. With a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays this week, the Yankees have to be perfect.
New York sits 5.5 games behind Toronto for the division title. That gap has gotten as small as 1.5 games, but the Yankees have not been able to get back to the top. A slew of embarrassing errors plagued the last couple of weeks, the starting rotation is decimated by injuries and the bullpen has left some wins on the table. With these problems, the Yankees' play this week must be flawless.
The Pinstripes, of course, are not without solutions. They've traded two prospects for Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon, who played his first game as a Yankee last week, and sent pitcher Clayton Beeter and outfield prospect Browm Martinez to the Washington Nationals for infield utility player Amed Rosario. The trade market won't close for another three days, giving them enough time to shore up the bullpen and add another starter to the rotation. However, this week of AL East matchups is vital to punching the Yankees' tickets to the playoffs in October, so they can't wait for a deadline trade to go full-steam ahead.
Reclaiming the division will also take a spot of luck. The Blue Jays are also facing a matchup against an AL East team, the Baltimore Orioles. The Orioles have the worst record in the division, and just barely eke past the Athletics for the third-worst record in the AL overall. The Blue Jays will certainly have an easier time against the Orioles than the Yankees will against the Rays. However, should they face an unlucky streak, the Yankees could come out on top once again.
The Yankees face off against the Rays for the first of a four-game series on July 28 at Yankee Stadium.
