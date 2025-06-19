Yankees Announce Official Oswaldo Cabrera Move
As a means of opening up a 40-man roster spot for left-handed pitcher Jayvien Sandridge, who was promoted to the big leagues for the first time in his career on Thursday, the New York Yankees transferred infielder/outfielder Oswaldo Cabrera to the 60-day injured list.
Cabrera, who had served as the club's starting third baseman this year, was previously placed on the 10-day IL after fracturing his left ankle against the Seattle Mariners on May 12, which required surgery to repair the fracture and additional ligament damage.
The Yankees' move is procedural in nature, and while manager Aaron Boone stated that there's a "small possibility" Cabrera can return towards the end of the season, he still has a tough hill to climb in his recovery.
In his absence, New York has turned to Jazz Chisholm Jr. as its everyday third baseman after both Jorbit Vivas and Oswald Peraza failed to provide anything of substance in their respective auditions at the position.
In 34 games and 122 plate appearances this season before his injury, Cabrera was batting .243/.322/.308 with a home run and 11 RBIs.
The 26-year-old signed with the Yankees as an international free agent in July 2015 and has spent his entire career with the organization. Over 301 total contests at the major league level, Cabrera owns an OPS of .641 with 20 homers and 95 RBIs.
