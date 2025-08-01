Yankees Option Two Relievers After Trade Deadline
The New York Yankees have optioned relief pitchers Ian Hamilton and Yerry de Los Santos to Triple-A Scranton Wilkes Barre to make room on the roster for their recent slew of trade deadline acquisitions, per Max Goodman of NJ.com.
At the trade deadline, the Yankees bolstered the bullpen with three right-handers: David Bednar from the Pittsburgh Pirates, Jake Bird from the Colorado Rockies and at the buzzer, Camilo Doval from the San Francisco Giants.
Hamilton has a 4.28 ERA this season in 36 games with one start. The one start came two weeks ago in what culminated in a loss to the Atlanta Braves, when Hamilton was put in to give Max Fried additional time off. Hamilton, 30, made his MLB debut in 2018, and played for the Chicago White Sox and the Minnesota Twins before signing a minor league contract with the Yankees in 2023.
The decision to send De los Santos down is the stranger of the two, as his performance this season has been solid. He pitched three scoreless innings for the Yankees in today's game against the Tampa Bay Rays, and has a 1.78 ERA in 17 games. De los Santos played two seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2022 and 2023 before joining the Yankees this season.
The Yankees' bullpen currently has four others on the injured list for the time being, including Jake Cousins, Mark Leiter Jr., Fernando Cruz and Ryan Yarbrough. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was looking for pitchers at the deadline, and the front office pulled through with several talented relievers while failing to land a starter.
The now-revitalized bullpen will hope to help carry the Yankees back to the top of the AL East, where they currently trail the Toronto Blue Jays by 3.5 games.
