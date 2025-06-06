Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera Leaves Door Open for Return
New York Yankees utility man Oswaldo Cabrera is rolling around on a scooter with a broken ankle, but he's not letting it break his spirit.
Cabrera was injured on May 12, when he fractured his left ankle at home plate in a game against the Seattle Mariners that the Yankees went on to win 11-5. He has since undergone surgery for the ankle, and is now getting around with a boot on and a scooter in tow. Still, the 26-year-old feels optimistic, which comes as no surprise to anyone who knows him.
"They told me that it's a small possibility," Cabrera said. "That is a small possibility, but a small possibility that I trust that one. So I'm a very optimistic guy that feels like good things can be on my way. So we're going to work to get back soon."
“I want to [play], obviously. I’m not happy to be here and not playing. To be with my guys and watch them, I’m happy to watch what they are doing out there, but I want to be with them outside. That’s my motivation that I have, to do my things to get back sooner.”
The injury was a nasty one, and Cabrera was surrounded by concerned teammates before being taken off the field in an ambulance.
When asked whether he expects Cabrera back within the season, Yankees manager Aaron Boone was less optimistic. Boone has speculated that the injury will be season-ending, but has also praised Cabrera's love of the game and willingness to put everything he has into getting better.
"I don't think we're necessarily expecting it, but you never know how he heals and the next couple of months," Boone said. "I know one thing with Oswaldo: I know there's not a better person out there who loves all this as much as him, and I know he's going to pour everything into the rehab process and healing, and we'll see where we are as it unfolds."
Cabrera has a .243/.322/.308 slash line in 34 games, with 11 RBIs and one home run. Since his injury he has stayed remarkably positive, with a kind of "don't worry, be happy" attitude. He was visited by teammates when he was in the hospital, specifically Aaron Judge and Anthony Volpe, while others wanted to visit but were prevented by hospital policy. It's safe to say his support system is robust as he rests and works his way back to full health — whenever that may be.
