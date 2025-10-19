Yankees Have Perfect Pitching Trade Target
Though all of the hoopla surrounding potential trade targets on the starting pitching side of things for the New York Yankees is encircling Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal at the moment, there's another top-end option out there who may just profile as a better fit for the club this offseason.
Brewers Will Listen to Offers for Freddy Peralta
After they were swept in the National League Championship Series by the Los Angeles Dodgers, The Athletic's Andy McCollough has reported that the Milwaukee Brewers will consider offers for All-Star right-hander Freddy Peralta, who has a club option worth $8 million for 2026 before he'll reach free agent ahead of the 2027 campaign.
"In this case, as the winter unfolds, the Brewers are expected to at least field offers for starting pitcher Freddy Peralta, according to people familiar with the situation who requested anonymity in order to speak freely," McCollough wrote. "Milwaukee holds an $8 million option for 2026 on Peralta, who went 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA and made his second All-Star team this season. The team can afford to retain Peralta, but will feel compelled to at least explore the market for his services, especially given the relative weakness of this class of free-agent pitchers."
Why Peralta Makes Sense for Yankees
As McCullough noted, this year's crop of free agent pitchers isn't exactly awe-inspiring. Unless the Yankees want to splurge on one of the top options in Dylan Cease or Framber Valdez, both of whom come with some notable concerns, than the trade market will emerge as the team's best path towards upgrading their rotation if they so choose.
New York is already investing heavily into its starting staff with the likes of Max Fried ($218 million), Carlos Rodón ($162 million) and Gerrit Cole ($324 million), though the latter two likely won't be ready to pitch at the beginning of the 2026 campaign as they work their way back from injury.
If the Yankees want to acquire another arm with frontline potential and the proven ability to pitch at the top of the rotation, Peralta may be the most cost-effective player available all things considered.
Landing the 29-year-old would still require sending a hefty package to the Brewers, as he posted a 2.70 ERA with 204 strikeouts in 176 2/3 innings this season, but the fact that he's a rental means New York likely wouldn't have to part ways with top prospect George Lombard Jr. in order to bring in Peralta, which wouldn't be the case with Skubal or even Minnesota Twins right-hander Joe Ryan.
Peralta would fit nicely within the Yankees' payroll as well, giving them some more wiggle room to address their other needs, and there'd be no long-term commitment needed, further mitigating the risk.
As one of the top starters in the league, Peralta is sure to draw plenty of leaguewide interest if and when Milwaukee puts him on the block, but New York should ensure that it's at the front of the line for his services if that opportunity arises.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!