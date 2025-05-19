Yankees Trade Idea Sends Giancarlo Stanton to AL Team
New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton could be a candidate to head to a new AL team this season, according to Zachary Howell of Clutch Points.
Howell named Stanton as a possible trade prospect for the Yankees when and if he returns from the injured list this season, explaining that the legendary DH could be very useful to the Seattle Mariners later in the season.
"At this point in his career, Stanton presents an unfortunate truth," Howell writes. "He will likely never make it through a full season ever again while playing in MLB. However, that doesn't make him undesirable for a team looking for a surplus of talent, like the Mariners."
"He outplayed almost every other Yankee during their run to the World Series last season. He showed nothing that would hint that he couldn't do that for another team if they got him to the playoffs. However, the Yankees might no longer need him thanks to the emergence of Ben Rice."
In 2018, his first season with the Yankees, he set the record for hardest-hit home run in MLB history at a blistering 121.7 mph; a record that still stands.
First baseman Ben Rice has been hitting in Stanton's place and has excelled, which may lead the Yankees front office to weigh Rice's reliability against Stanton's legacy. With talent like Rice, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger and Jasson Dominguez behind the bat, Stanton might just be redundant by the time he's healthy again.
Stanton is struggling with injuries to both elbows, and has spent the 2025 season so far on the injured list. Still, he has an unbelievable record as a slugger, and could be a welcome addition to the Mariners' floundering offense.
The Mariners have never advanced to the World Series, and last made the playoffs in 2022. Before then, they hadn't been since 2001. With a robust defense and a fully recovered Stanton at the plate, they might just have what it takes to contend this year.
Stanton began his MLB career in 2010 with the Miami Marlins and played for Florida until 2017, his MVP season, in which he led the league in home runs at 59, RBIs at 132, and hit a .281 batting average. If this trade takes place, it's no doubt he would be welcomed back with open arms.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!