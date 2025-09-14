Yankees Predicted to Part Ways with Anthony Volpe
The New York Yankees have been struggling at shortstop all season due to a sustained slump from thrid-year major-leaguer Anthony Volpe. Now, one analyst is predicting the Yankees will part ways with the infielder, or give him a diminished role in 2026.
NJ.com writer Bob Klapisch suggested that the Yankees may opt to trade Volpe to another club after a season of struggles. The team only recently revealed that Volpe suffered a partial left labrum tear in May and has been playing through the injury ever since. While manager Aaron Boone said that the injury is not the reason for Volpe's struggles, it certainly can't be helping.
"Whether the Yankees give him another chance in 2026 or trade him over the winter, the lessons shouldn't be forgotten," Klapisch wrote. "For the Yankees: playing a struggling, injured kid every day isn't a reward, it's a ticket to burnout."
Volpe has not been having the season anyone expected or wanted of him. He's committed 19 errors, second only to Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz with 23 for most in the MLB. While he's hit 19 home runs, putting him in the 8th place spot for Yankees 2025 home runs, he's slashing just .206/ .268/ .393. Those numbers aren't terrible, but analysts and fans alike have agreed all season that they're not good enough to make up for Volpe's disappointing defensive performance.
Boone has repeatedly defended Volpe against criticism. Most recently, he insisted that Volpe shouldn't be demoted to the minors, even if it would give him some breathing room to play without the weight of the Yankees' expectations on his shoulders. Like Klapisch mentioned, it's difficult to see the team continue to play a struggling junior player who is bogged down not just by his own poor performance and subsequent fan reactions, but an injury as well.
New York could very well trade Volpe for a shortstop with more capabilities in the offseason, or keep him on until top-ranked prospect George Lombard Jr. is ready to make his major-league debut, which could happen as early as next year. Either way, Volpe's future with the Yankees remains uncertain.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!