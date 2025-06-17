Yankees Star Becomes First Player to Reach Batting Milestone
New York Yankees superstar slugger Aaron Judge just got his 100th hit of the season, becoming the first player in the league to do it.
Batting milestones are nothing new for Judge, who currently leads the MLB in home runs alongside Cal Raleigh with 26, batting average with a .380, and now hits with 100. The reigning American League MVP, he has led the AL in home runs in three seasons and holds the AL record for home runs with 62 in 2022.
After three rough games, however, Judge could likely use the ego boost. In a postgame interview following their recent series sweep to the Boston Red Sox, Judge took some personal responsibility for the losses, attributing his 1-for-12 record and eight strikeouts to not swinging at balls in the strike zone.
"You got to swing at strikes," Judge said. "That usually helps any hitter when you swing at strikes. Definitely some pitches off the edge or off the edge in, you know, taking some hacks just trying to make something happen."
Nobody's perfect, and Judge is still on fire this season. The Yankees are tied 0-0 with the Angels in the top of the fifth at the time of writing.
