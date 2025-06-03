Yankees Reinstate Pitcher from Injured List
The New York Yankees are bringing back right handed pitcher Fernando Cruz from the 15-day injured list, according to an official team post on X, the platform previously known as Twitter. The move comes with a litany of others, including placing closer Luke Weaver to the injured list following a hamstring strain he suffered ahead of a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers last weekend.
Cruz was first placed on the injured list about two weeks ago, when he experienced shoulder pain on May 22, when the Yankees took on the Texas Rangers. He had been facing shoulder injuries before then, so his spot on the injured list was not a complete surprise. Cruz completed the last part of his post-injury this past weekend, throwing 17 relief pitches. He skipped a rehab assignment, instead throwing bullpen pitches.
Today is the first day he is eligible to return from the injured list, pointing to him possibly closing out the Yankees' game against the Cleveland Guardians this evening. Cruz has put up a more than respectable 2.66 ERA in 23.2 innings pitched as a reliever for New York this season. Out of a possible 3 saves, he made 2. With Weaver injured and Devin Williams having a tough start to the season, the Pinstripes will be glad to have Cruz back as a closing option.
