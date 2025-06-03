Yankees Star Throws First Pitches Since Injury
New York Yankees pitcher Luis Gil took the first step in being added back to the regular rotation, throwing 15 pitches in a bullpen rotation last week. Gil was diagnosed with a high-grade lat strain during spring training and has not seen any play time so far in 2025.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone commented on Gil's return before the team suffered an 8-5 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers last weekend.
“I heard [it was] good,” Boone said. "Another good step for Luis."
The Yankees have missed the 2024 AL MVP, who is not expected to return until after the All-Star break in July. Even if he was back on the mound for the first time since February, Gil's injury is severe and he has to compensate for all the training time he lost. While the pitches are a good step towards eventual recovery, Boone cautioned that Gil is still going to be out for some time.
“It’s still going to be a while,” Boone said. “The good news is he seems to be in a really good spot. He’s responded from this whole rehab process really well. Every step, whether it’s once he started throwing and once he started long tossing, now getting on the mound, it’s gone really well. I know he’s felt really good throughout it, so hopefully that’s a good sign.”
While the Yankees starting rotation was off to a rough start this season, especially with the absence of ace Gerrit Cole until 2026 to recover from Tommy John surgery, the starting lineup has improved. Max Fried, an offseason addition from the Atlanta Braves, has a 1.92 ERA in 12 games started, and both Carlos Rodón and Ryan Yarbrough are giving the team a major lift. When Gil is able to return, the Yankees' pitching lineup will be all the more powerful.
