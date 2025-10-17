Yankees Release Clarke Schmidt Timeline
The New York Yankees might just be struggling to figure out their rotation at the beginning of next season. In a postmortem press conference after the Yankees exit from the 2025 postseason, manager Aaron Boone made announcements about several pitchers, including Clarke Schmidt.
Schmidt, who was a feature of the Yankees' starting rotation this season, exited halfway through to undergo Tommy John surgery. The surgery has a long recovery time, and pitchers frequently miss full seasons in order to work back into throwing shape. According to Boone, Schmidt won't be able to start throwing again until December. The team hopes he can return make a return midway through 2026, should the recovery timeline go as planned.
“He’s obviously devastated and bummed out,” Boone said of Schmidt when he was injured initially (h/t MLB.com's Bryan Hoch). “But Clarke’s way is, you’ve got to flip the script. He’s getting his mind into, ‘Let’s get it fixed and get on with it and start to get after the rehab portion of it.’ I think mentally, that’s where he’s at.”
Before his injury, Schmidt started 14 games for the Yankees, boasting a 3.32 ERA and 1.09 WHIP. In 2024, his numbers were better, with a 2.85 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 16 starts throughout the regular season. The six-year pro was a first round selection, going 16th overall in the 2017 MLB Draft. He originally debuted as a relief pitcher in 2020
Schmidt isn't the only starter who is going to be absent for part of the Yankees' next season. Gerrit Cole, who won the AL Cy Young award in 2023, also underwent Tommy John surgery and missed the entirety of 2025 to recover. Boone said he won't be available for the Yankees on Opening Day against the San Francisco Giants.
Though it wasn't Tommy John surgery, which is tone to repair a torn UCL, left-handed starter Carlos Rodón also had to have surgery. Boone announced in the same press conference that Rodón had an operation to remove lose bodies and shave down a bone spur in his left elbow. Rodón won't be able to throw for eight weeks and his return timeline will likely delay his return in 2026.
With Cole and Rodón out for the beginning of the season, the Yankees will be hoping Schmidt's recovery will be as swift as possible. When he returns, he'll likely be competing with pitchers like Will Warren and Luis Gil for the Yankees' fifth starter spot, behind Cole and Rodón as well as ace lefty Max Fried and rookie Cam Schlittler.
