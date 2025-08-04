Yankees Release Former Angels Infielder
The New York Yankees have released a veteran infielder with prior major league experience for the club.
The organization's Triple-A Affiliate, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, announced on X that switch-hitter Andrew Velazquez was let go from his minor league contract on Sunday.
The Yankees signed Velazquez in January, and he slashed .214/.250/.333 over 44 plate appearances in spring training. After failing to make the team's 26-man Opening Day roster, he was assigned to Triple-A.
In 87 games and 311 trips to the plate for the RailRiders before getting cut, Velazquez hit .244/.315/.342 with four home runs, 32 RBIs and 23 stolen bases.
The 30-year-old was selected in the seventh round of the 2012 MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks. He was later dealt to the Tampa Bay Rays in November 2014 as part of a package for starting pitcher Jeremy Hellickson.
Velazquez made his major league debut in 2018 with the Rays. He appeared in a total of 23 contests for the club before being traded to the Cleveland Guardians in July 2019, who he played in five games for that season.
The Baltimore Orioles claimed Velazquez off waivers after Cleveland designated him for assignment in February 2020. He slashed .159/.274/.206 across 40 games and 77 plate appearances for the team during the COVID-shortened season that year.
The Yankees later signed Velazquez to a minor league contract in December 2020. The Bronx native found his way into 28 contests for his hometown club in the 2021 campaign and batted .224/.235/.358.
The Los Angeles Angels claimed Velazquez off waivers from New York in November 2021. He'd spend a majority of the following two seasons with the team and bat .191/.242/.300 to go with 11 home runs, 31 RBIs and 30 stolen bases over 179 games.
Velazquez was claimed off waivers by the Atlanta Braves in September 2023 and re-signed with the organization on a minor league deal for the 2024 season, though he never appeared in a big league game for them.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!